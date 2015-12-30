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Taylor Stark
quiettaylor
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green petaled flowers photography
Green dahlias
A map marker
Gold River, United States
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Published on
December 30, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
SAMSUNG, NX30
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
flowers
green
plant
leaves
blossom
botanical
macro
open
blooming
shrub
close up flower
botanical flowers
united states
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