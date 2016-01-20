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green palm trees under blue sky
Barcelona palm trees
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 20, 2016 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
summer
sun
trees
grey
spain
palm tree
palm trees
clear sky
warm
powerpoint
palm
looking up
palms
upward
upwards
plam
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