Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Toa Heftiba
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
green palm trees besides Welcome arch
Welcome to the Desert
A map marker
Desert Wonders Camp, Oman
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 13, 2017 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
wallpaper
desert
vintage
grey
plane
welcome
flag
arabic
message
camp
welcoming
sight
air plane
arabia
city
building
animal
bird
architecture
human
Free stock photos
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20