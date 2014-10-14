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Daniel Beilinson
daniel
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green mountains covered with fog during daytime
Golden mountain valley
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 14, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 30D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
mountains
sunrise
sun
river
gold
field
fog
brown
golden hour
hill
valley
stream
plain
golden
wilderness
prairie
misty
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