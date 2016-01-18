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Jeff Vd Assem
djeph
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green mountain under white clouds during daytime
Cloud shadow on the woods
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 18, 2016 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
clouds
rain
trees
cloud
grey
shadow
skyline
hill
valley
cloudy
hillside
cloudscape
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