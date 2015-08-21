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Rakesh Nagula
rgnagula04
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green mountain under white clouds
Tropical woods on hills
A map marker
Unnamed Road, Avakali, Maharashtra 412806, India
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Published on
August 21, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 4S
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
green
mountains
clouds
natural
trees
cloud
grey
shadow
hills
woods
mountain range
hill
cloudy
ridge
landsape
india
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