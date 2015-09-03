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Joshua Hibbert
joshnh
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green mountain under cloudy sky
Prickly mountain peaks
A map marker
Cathedral Range State Park, Taggerty, Australia
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 3, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
OLYMPUS IMAGING CORP., E-P5
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
green
mountains
cloud
australia
rock
path
horizon
outdoors
woodland
climb
top
plains
mount
terrain
rocky
mountain clouds
cloudscape
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