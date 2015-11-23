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Jeremy Cai
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green mountain near cliff under white cloudy sky
Green Mongolian valley
A map marker
Mongolia
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 23, 2015 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
blue
summer
green
mountains
trees
meadow
valley
view
cloudy
pasture
distance
haze
greens
pastels
field
grassland
mountain range
outdoors
mongolia
4K images
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