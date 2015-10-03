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Jimmy Chang
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green mountain during sunrise
Fir trees on mountain slopes
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 3, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
OLYMPUS IMAGING CORP., E-M1
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
texture
green
mountains
trees
hiking
shadow
rock
stone
sunlight
hill
sunny
wilderness
evergreen
evergreen trees
mountain range
outdoors
crest
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