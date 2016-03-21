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Erik Ringsmuth
erikringsmuth
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green mountain during daytime
Hikers on mossy mountains
A map marker
Munra Point, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 21, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-6000
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
blue
green
mountains
natural
grass
white
grey
hiking
camping
rock
brown
rocks
outdoors
view
ridge
united states
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