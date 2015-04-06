Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Sebastien Gabriel
sgabriel
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
green mountain cliff near ocean
Green hills along the coast
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 6, 2015 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
sea
blue
green
clouds
beauty
grass
lake
hills
outdoors
cliff
shoreline
ridge
landcape
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20