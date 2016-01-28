Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Ethan Dow
ethandow
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
green mountain
Winding road on hills
A map marker
Mount Tamalpais State Park, Mill Valley, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 28, 2016 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
sunset
blue
road
clouds
trees
california
path
countryside
mountain range
hill
wilderness
bay area
open sky
united states
mill valley
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20