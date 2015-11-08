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Jairo Alzate
jairoalzate
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green lizard
Iguana portrait
A map marker
Medellin, Colombia
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 8, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3000
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
animal
green
animals
earth
face
wildlife
wild animal
colorful
tropical
bokeh
lizard
wilderness
reptile
iguana
tan
terrain
wildebeast
colombia
medellin
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