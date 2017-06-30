Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Jakob Owens
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
green linear leafed plant
The Palms
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 30, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS-1D X Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
summer
green
plant
trees
grey
leaves
plants
jungle
island
tropical
macro
palm
palm leaves
foilage
animal
bird
palm tree
fir
abies
Creative Commons images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20