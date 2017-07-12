Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Sofiya Levchenko
sofelini
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
green leaves on brown wire fence macro photography
Leaves in the Rain in Moscow
A map marker
Moscow, Russia
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 12, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3200
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
background
forest
flowers
green
life
plant
grass
grey
leaves
leaf
decor
recreation
lattice
russia
moscow
ornament
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20