Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Eric McCarty
ericmccarty
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
green leaves on body of water
Green lily pads on water
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 4, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
green
autumn
plant
river
lake
leaves
leaf
swimming
pond
water lily
leafs
floating
lily pad
water lilies
spots
leafes
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20