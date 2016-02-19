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Jay Jay
jayjay88
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green leaves
Flowering dill
A map marker
Natural Heritage Area Trang, Vietnam
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 19, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 700D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
flowers
spring
green
plant
grass
plants
yellow
blur
bokeh
foliage
dill
vietnam
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