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Roman Kraft
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green leaves
Pine needles close-up
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 13, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D800
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
green
plant
trees
grey
pine tree
pine
branch
needle
evergreen
fir
needles
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