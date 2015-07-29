Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Jesse Vermeulen
jessevermeulen
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
green leafed trees near body of water under blue sky
Two tram cars
A map marker
Langkawi
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 29, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7200
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
travel
sea
blue
green
plant
jungle
malaysia
island
langkawi
islands
cable car
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20