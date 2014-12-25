Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Changyu Hu
charliehu
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
green leafed trees in front of body of water
View from the ocean coast
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 25, 2014 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
sea
blue
green
clouds
trees
outdoors
cliff
coast
ocean view
pines
sun
light blue
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20