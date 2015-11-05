Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Khürt Williams
khurtwilliams
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
green leafed trees
Tranquil autumn lake
A map marker
57 Mountain Ave, Princeton, NJ 08540, USA, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 5, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
autumn
clouds
fall
trees
scenery
lake
leaves
park
long exposure
tranquil
autumnal
lake side
sunset
sunrise
usa
outdoors
dawn
united states
dusk
Free images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20