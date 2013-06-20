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Jerry Adney
jerryadney
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green leafed trees during daytime
Steep brook in the forest
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 20, 2013 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7000
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
green
mountains
clouds
waterfall
trees
river
outdoors
view
forrest
stream
wilderness
wild
creek
lively
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