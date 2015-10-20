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Zach Betten
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green leafed trees between two rock formations
Hiking The Mountains
A map marker
Zion National Park, United States
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Published on
October 20, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, DSLR-A390
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
green
mountains
trees
adventure
rock
stone
mountain range
valley
utah
hike
canyon
wonder
zion national park
zion
grove
ravine
united states
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