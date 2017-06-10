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Tim Mossholder
timmossholder
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green-leafed trees
Leaving
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 10, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D600
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
texture
green
grey
leaves
sunlight
greenery
backyard
flora
shiny
plant
light
leaf
vegetation
flare
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