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Christopher
kismet
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green leafed trees
Downpour on a river
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 12, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Meizu, MX(35)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
rain
trees
river
grey
storm
woods
stream
rainy
wet
rain drops
downpour
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