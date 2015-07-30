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Ales Krivec
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Nature
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green leafed tree under white clouds
Fog on a slope in Jesenice
A map marker
Jesenice
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 30, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D800
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
green
clouds
trees
grey
fog
cold
woodland
foggy
mysterious
haze
pines
misty
hillside
mountainside
foothills
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