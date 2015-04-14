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Quin Stevenson
qstevenson
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green leafed tree under blue sky
Snowy trees in the sun
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 14, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 70D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
winter
land
sun
snow
trees
wood
sunlight
snowing
tree trunk
evergreen
sun ray
hillside
skiing
tourism
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