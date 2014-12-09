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Sebastian Marx
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green leafed plants
Bamboo leaves on a sunny day
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 9, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, SLT-A77V
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sunset
spring
summer
green
sunrise
sun
plant
grass
gold
leaves
leaf
brown
sunlight
bamboo
blur
bokeh
glow
foliage
leafs
depth of field
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