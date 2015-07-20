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Christoffer Engström
christoffere
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green leafed plants on mountain and body of water during daytime
Laie Point State Wayside
A map marker
Laie Point State Wayside, Laie, United States
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Published on
July 20, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-7M2
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sea
blue
green
leaves
rock
scenic
rocks
cliff
bay
cove
food
plant
vegetable
outdoors
united states
coast
bush
produce
flora
vegetation
4K images
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