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Amanda Mocci
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green leafed plant with brown wicker pot beside glass window
Instagram — @35momenti
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Published on
July 6, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
green
architecture
plant
white
wall
window
greenery
city view
rooftop
cement
potted plant
decor
bush
pot
loft
shrub
wicker basket
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