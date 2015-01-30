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Bruno Soares
muringa
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green leafed plant selective focus photography
Needly plants in sunlight
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 30, 2015 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
spring
green
earth
plant
garden
grey
leaf
focus
bokeh
moss
grow
close up
foliage
forest floor
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