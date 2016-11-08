Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Scott Webb
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
green-leafed plant
Tree branch macro image
A map marker
Royal Botanical Gardens, Burlington, Canada
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 8, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-7M2
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
wallpaper
plant
wall
grey
leaves
leaf
concrete
wallpapers
backgrounds
botanical
palm
palm leaf
iphone wallpapers
botany
android wallpapers
lock screen background
iphone backgrounds
summer
canada
palm tree
Non-copyrighted images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20