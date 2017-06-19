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Kelly Sikkema
kellysikkema
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green-leafed plant
The morning after the rain
A map marker
Arnold Arboretum of Harvard University, Boston, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 19, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5100
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
green
rain
leaves
plants
branch
flat
foliage
dew
round
veins
drops
broad
arbor
flower
plant
leaf
blossom
boston
united states
PNG images
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