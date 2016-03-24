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Sarah Rudolph
sarahrudolph
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green leafed plant on blue glass bottle
Books and green leaves
A map marker
Williamsburg, New York, United States
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Published on
March 24, 2016 (UTC)
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FUJIFILM, X100T
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
books
book
plant
study
wood
table
desk
bottle
magazine
vase
eucalyptus
wood desk
office
home
work
new york
website
united states
williamsburg
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