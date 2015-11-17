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Irene Dávila
irenedavila
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green leafed plant
Clovers under morning dew
A map marker
Huelva, Calañas, Spain
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 17, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-7M2
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
green
plant
agriculture
leaf
yellow
environment
gardening
grow
fresh
bush
clover
flora
lucky
environmental
shamrock
irish
lush
leafe
freshness
Backgrounds
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