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Tim Schramm
tim_schramm
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green leafed plant during daytime
Green moss clump
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 22, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 700D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
summer
green
sun
trees
grass
brown
blur
bokeh
moss
ground
wilderness
foliage
detail
dof
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