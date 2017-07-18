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green leafed plant
Green Foliage
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 18, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 1200D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
green
natural
plant
wildlife
grey
leaves
plants
leaf
floral
zoom
greenery
macro
wild
bush
flora
foliage
macro photography
horticulture
wild flower
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