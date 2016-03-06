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Meiying Ng
meiying
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green leafed plant
Leafy star
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 6, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, NEX-5R
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
green
pattern
plant
plants
leaf
cactus
greenery
botanical
palm
fractal
bloom
symmetry
botanical garden
evergreen
blooming
geometrical
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