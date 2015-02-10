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Kyle Szegedi
kyleszegedi
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green leaf with raindrops
Dew on shiny leaves
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 10, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 60D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
green
rain
grey
leaves
leaf
water drop
greenery
Stock Photos & Images
rainy
cloudy
leave
raindrop
dew
rain drop
raindrops
droplets
leafe
dew drop
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