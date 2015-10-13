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Mathew Waters
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green leaf trees under white and blue cloudy sky
Auckland seen from a hill
A map marker
Auckland, New Zealand
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 13, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Motorola, XT1068
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
architecture
sun
clouds
trees
cloud
grass
new zealand
park
brown
countryside
skyline
houses
tower
auckland
dusk
sky tower
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