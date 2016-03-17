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Olenka Kotyk
olenka_kotyk
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green leaf trees on dessert during daytime
Dry Desert Foliage
A map marker
Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, Las Vegas, United States
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Published on
March 17, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
green
mountains
land
road
desert
field
rock
fog
brown
hill
rural
bush
vegetation
outside
bushes
range
plant
las vegas
soil
outdoors
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