Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Gabe
whileimout
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
green leaf trees covered by snow at daytime
Snowy pine trees in fog
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 16, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 60D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
christmas
sun
snow
natural
trees
fog
sunlight
beige
forrest
mist
snowfall
pine
festive
foggy
evergreen
misty
icy
dusting
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20