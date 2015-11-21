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Jeremiah Brashaw
bradshawjg
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green leaf plant with black pot
Pine cone in winter
A map marker
Boone, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 21, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D90
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
green
snow
plant
blur
bokeh
greenery
seed
pine
strange
highlight
pinecone
icy
pine needle
united states
flora
cone
conifer
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