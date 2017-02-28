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Annie Spratt
anniespratt
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green leaf plant near white and blue concrete building during daytime
River Cottage
A map marker
River Cottage, Axminster, United Kingdom
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Published on
February 28, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X-T1
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
grey
flower
building
house
plant
garden
blossom
united kingdom
pottery
housing
outdoors
cottage
roof
herbs
vase
potted plant
jar
planter
arbour
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