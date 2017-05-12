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Kelly Sikkema
kellysikkema
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green leaf plant close-up photography
After the rain
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 12, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5100
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
green
rain
grass
grey
leaves
plants
drops
blades
flower
plant
blossom
vegetation
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