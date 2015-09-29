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Marijana Petrovic
danuberiverchild
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green lake near forest
Lake in the fertile valley
A map marker
Zaovine, Serbia
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 29, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 600D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
house
mountains
trees
grass
grey
rock
wilderness
fields
serbia
destination
green mountains
fjord
rolling
waterway
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