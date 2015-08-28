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Andrew Maranta
andrewmaranta
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green lake between trees with mountain background
Valley near beautiful lake
A map marker
Alberta, Canada
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Published on
August 28, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
blue
mountains
clouds
trees
cloud
lake
canada
rock
rocks
mountain range
hill
valley
peak
rockies
alberta
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