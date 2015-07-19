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蔡 嘉宇
tsaiga
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green grasses
A girl gathering leaves
A map marker
台大茶園, Taiwan
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 19, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, SLT-A77V
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
girl
people
plant
garden
grey
tea
leaves
plants
leaf
child
farming
kid
blur
bokeh
chinese
herbs
green tea
basket
growing
herb
Backgrounds
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