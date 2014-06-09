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Silvestri Matteo
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green grasses and tall trees during daytime
Grove trail
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 9, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D300
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
spring
summer
green
road
trees
grass
wood
forest wallpaper
adventure
path
journey
forest background
direction
choice
hike
tunnel
daylight
straight
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