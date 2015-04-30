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Chang Qing
lee0201
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green grass near calm body of water
Grass on blue lake
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 30, 2015 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
green
clouds
grass
river
lake
reflection
horizon
outdoors
ducks
cloudscape
background
plant
field
grassland
flora
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